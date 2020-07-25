Morning news brief: China blames US for deterioration in bilateral ties, possible COVID-19 vaccine and more

China's decision to close the United States Consulate General in Chengdu is a legitimate and necessary countermeasure and the US is responsible for the current deterioration of China-US relations, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. Read more

Coronavirus vaccine will not be 'widely available' before 2021: Fauci

US top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday that while a vaccine may be determined "safe" by December of this year, he didn't expect it to be "widely available" until a few months into 2021. Read more

US agents enter Chinese consulate in Houston after deadline for closure passes

US federal agents and local law enforcement entered the Chinese consulate compound in Houston on Friday following the order to close the diplomatic facility. Read more

China: Xinjiang reports 13 new confirmed coronavirus cases; testing increased

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 13 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the regional health commission said Friday. Read more