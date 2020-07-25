China: Xinjiang reports 13 new confirmed coronavirus cases; testing increased

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 13 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the regional health commission said Friday.

The 13 confirmed patients were all in the regional capital Urumqi, according to the commission. There were 21 coronavirus cases reported in China on Friday, including two of the three recent Dalian cases and 13 in the western region of Xinjiang.

Speaking at a press conference held on Friday afternoon, Yasim Sadiq, the mayor of Urumqi, said the city has not yet considered an adjustment to the anti-coronavirus measures.

"Based on the experience gained domestically and from other countries as well as epidemiological patterns, asymptomatic cases will become confirmed cases so currently it is very important to conduct free COVID-19 nucleic acid tests to all citizens in a timely manner,'' said the mayor.

The expert team from the State Council, medical professionals of the autonomous region, and of Urumqi City will look into the results of the nucleic acid tests and epidemiological survey results before they make a further evaluation of the spread of the virus," he added.

He explained that a rash change of the anti-epidemic measures might have a negative effect, and the city authorities will spare no efforts to improve testing capacity.

During the press conference an official from the local commerce bureau gave a brief on food prices, saying that the supply of daily necessities is stable.

"So far, there is an ample supply of vegetables, meat, grain and edible oil in the city. The wholesale price of common meat products and 60 kinds of common vegetables have returned to normal prices before the latest outbreak took place," said Yan Jun, director of the Bureau of Commerce (Bureau of Grain) of Urumqi City.

Since the virus first surfaced in the central city of Wuhan late last year, the country's official number of infections has been restricted to a trickle, mainly among arrivals from abroad. All mass lockdowns have been lifted.

But recent domestic outbreaks have proved the difficulty of stamping out the contagion entirely.

The regional capital city has tested over 2.3 million people for COVID-19 with nucleic acid tests, according to a press conference held Friday by the regional information office.

By Thursday, Xinjiang had 95 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 85 asymptomatic cases, and 3,346 people were still under medical observation.