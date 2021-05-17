Morning news brief: China bars foreign curriculum, Blinken discusses Gaza in calls with foreign ministers and more

Morning news brief: We bring to you the biggest stories of Monday morning- Chile's centre-right ruling coalition has secured 21% of votes for its list of new constitution delegates with 59% of votes counted. In the Israel-Gaza conflict, Blinken and Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discuss 'efforts to restore calm in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza in light of the tragic loss of civilian life. On the other hand, the Taliban group plans to attend the Istanbul summit but wants the end negotiations to take place in Doha. The negotiating teams met in Doha on May 14 after a long pause. This and more below. To read the full story, please click on the headline.

Chile ruling coalition heading for disappointment in constitutional delegates vote

Independent candidates emerged as the big winners of the weekend vote to pick 155 men and women to rewrite the current charter drafted during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Online gambling soared during lockdown especially among regular gamblers: Study

For instance, usage of online gambling, including poker, bingo, and casino games, grew six-fold among regular gamblers. Respondents who gambled occasionally were still found to be more than twice as likely than before to gamble online. Those who struggled financially before the pandemic were more likely to report gambling during the lockdown.

Taliban open to Istanbul summit but wants end negotiations to take place in Doha

According to Tolo News, the Taliban group plans to attend the Istanbul summit but wants the end negotiations to take place in Doha. The negotiating teams met in Doha on May 14 after a long pause.

Israel-Palestine conflict: Gaza fighting enters second week, death toll nears 200

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flatten three buildings and kill at least 42 people on Sunday, as reported by Aljazeera news.

China bars foreign curriculum, ownership in some private schools

The laws, which will come into effect on Sept. 1, are the latest in a series of measures taken by Beijing to tighten control of its fast-growing education sector and public discourse.

Blinken discusses Gaza in calls with Qatari, Egyptian, Saudi foreign ministers

Blinken and Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed 'efforts to restore calm in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza in light of the tragic loss of civilian life, the State Department said.

