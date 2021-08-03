Morning news brief: Brazil court to probe Bolsonaro for attacks on voting system and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From EU putting sanctions on 8 more Nicaraguans as presidential race takes shape to Japan government starting to 'name and shame' quarantine rule-breakers, we have it all.

You can also read about Brazil's court to probe Bolsonaro for attacks on voting system, and Seoul says no decision on drills, but exercises shouldn't create tension in North Korea. And also read CDC says seven-day daily COVID-19 average in US surpassed peak set last summer.

Please click on the headline to read the full story.

Seven-day daily COVID-19 average in US surpassed peak set last summer: CDC

As the US witnesses a surge in coronavirus cases, CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said the seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases in the country surpassed the peak set last summer.

Brazil court to probe Bolsonaro for attacks on voting system

Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) decided to open an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro for his statements claiming there will be fraud in next year's elections. Bolsonaro has repeatedly said Brazil's electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud.

Seoul: No decision on drills, but exercises shouldn't create N Korea tension

South Korea said no decision has yet been made on its joint military exercises with the United States but they should not create tension, after North Korea warned the South against holding the exercises amid signs of a thaw in relations. South Korea and the United States regularly stage military exercises.

EU puts sanctions on 8 more Nicaraguans, as presidential race takes shape

The European Union imposed sanctions on eight Nicaraguans for human rights violations or undermining democracy or the rule of law, including vice president Rosario Murillo. The step adds to growing international isolation of President Daniel Ortega's government, which has been criticised for crackdowns against his opponents.

Japan government starts to 'name and shame' quarantine rule-breakers

Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with COVID-19 border control measures, releasing the names of three people who broke quarantine rules after returning from overseas.

