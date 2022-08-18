Morning news brief: Bomb blast in Kabul mosque, Russian missile fire in Kharkiv, and more

A massive explosion shook the Afghan capital of Kabul a few days after the Taliban celebrated their first year in power. According to reports, the bombing occurred after evening prayers in a mosque in the city's 17th security area.In other news, seven people were killed and 16 were injured in a Russian missile attack on a residential neighbourhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Wednesday, according to the Ukrainian Emergencies Service.

Afghanistan: Huge bomb blast in a Kabul mosque, more than 20 feared dead

A few days after the Taliban's first anniversary of gaining control over Afghanistan, a huge explosion rocked the capital city of Kabul. Reportedly, the bomb explosion took place in a mosque in the 17th security district of the city during evening prayers.

According to ground reports, several casualties have been reported. "A blast happened inside a mosque.... the blast has casualties, but the numbers are not clear yet," Khalid Zadran, Kabul police spokesman was quoted as saying by the agencies.

Russian missile fire in Kharkiv residential area leaves seven dead

A Russian missile strike in a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, on Wednesday left seven people dead and injured 16, the Ukrainian Emergencies Service said. The fire hit a dormitory building block where around fifty people were residing.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Russia for the attack on Telegram, "This is a devious and cynical strike on civilians with no justification, showing the powerlessness of the aggressor. We cannot forgive. We will avenge it."

Amid tensions with China, Taiwan showcases advanced US-made fighter jets

Amid tensions with China, Taiwan showcased its most advanced fighter jet the US-made F-16V.

China conducted large-scale military exercise this month after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visited to the island nation earlier this month. Tensions in the region escalated as US lawmakers made a visit later angering the Communist nation.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: United Nations warns of 'grave' crisis amid violence

Gravitas: China's Sichuan shuts all factories to save electricity​​​​​​​