Morning news brief: Biden trolled, UK sets new record of Covid cases and more

Here are some of the top stories to start off your day: In a new record high, nearly 1.7 million people across England had had Covid last week, reveals data by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, on Christmas Eve, Joe Biden was greeted with a prank caller who used a popular right-wing slur that is common among the Trump supporters. In other news, a dozen migrants were killed after a boat sank in Aegean Sea, the third incident in a week.

Click on headlines to read more

As Omicron cases surge, 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid last week

The ten worst-hit by areas in England are within a three-square miles radius in south London. This region is the worst affected by the Omicron variant. Last week, in Wales,70,000 people tested positive for the virus. About 44,900 people in Northern Ireland had Covid and in Scotland, 79,200 people were infected.

Caller says 'Let's Go Brandon' to Biden on annual Christmas calls

The phrase 'Let's Go Brandon' is known as a cleaner version of 'F**k you Biden' and has been very popular in Trump supporters since the US election 2020.Surprisingly, Biden smiled and responded with the same slogan saying, "Let's go Brandon, I agree".

Dozen migrants killed in boat sinking accidents on Greek waters, third in a week

The sinkings came as smugglers increasingly favour a perilous route from Turkey to Italy, which avoids Greece’s heavily patrolled eastern Aegean islands that for years were at the forefront of the country’s migration crisis.

Watch | Gravitas: Holiday gifting can lower your blood pressure

Watch | Gravitas: Can Santa Claus be gay?