Morning news brief: Biden mourns COVID deaths, US embassy in Iraq hit, and more

The United States crossed the grim milestone of 500,000 coronavirus deaths on Monday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observed a moment of silence at the White House to commemorate the lives lost during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Trump supporters are running to alternate social media platforms after getting banned on Facebook and Twitter.

'Remember each person': Biden mourns as US records 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

US President Biden ordered flags over all federal buildings to be lowered until sunset of 26 February even as Washington national cathedral marked the day by tolling the cathedral bell 500 times.

We will hold Iran responsible, says US after rockets target US embassy in Iraq's Green Zone

At least one rocket hit the headquarters of Iraq's national security service near the US diplomatic mission damaging several cars. One other rocket crashed into the nearby residential district of Harithiya.

Trump supporters find solace in alternate apps after Twitter and Facebook ban

Facebook shut down nearly 900 accounts and Twitter blocked 70,000 accounts related t conspiracy group QAnon and such.

Gravitas: What do Iraq's Christians think about the visit of Pope Francis?

Gravitas: Facebook's news ban in Australia: A costly mistake for Zuckerberg?