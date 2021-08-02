Morning news brief: Army patrols Sydney streets as Brisbane extends COVID-19 lockdown and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From Army patrolling Sydney streets as Brisbane extends COVID-19 lockdown to New Zealand human rights commission launching inquiry into housing crisis, we have it all.

You can also read about Maduro saying that Venezuela will receive COVAX vaccines in coming days. And from Tokyo 2020, Sindhu after bronze-medal win said, "Had to close off my emotions."

Please click on the headline to read the full story.

Army patrols Sydney streets as Brisbane extends COVID-19 lockdown

Australian officials extended a snap three-day lockdown in the city of Brisbane and some neighbouring regions on Monday while hundreds of army personnel began patrolling Sydney to help enforce COVID-19 lockdown rules. Sydney is into its sixth week of a lockdown as it struggles with a spike in infections.

New Zealand human rights commission launches inquiry into housing crisis

New Zealand's Human Rights Commission launched an inquiry into the country's housing crisis on Monday as cooling measures by the government this year have failed to ease a red-hot property market. It has left many people homeless. Property prices in New Zealand have soared by the most among OECD nations in the past 12 months.

Venezuela to receive COVAX vaccines in coming days, Maduro says

Venezuela will receive 6.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX initiative 'in the coming days', President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday. It will potentially speed up an inoculation campaign well behind regional peers.

Tokyo 2020: 'Had to close off my emotions,' says Sindhu after bronze-medal win

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu scripted history after winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in badminton women's singles event on Sunday. With the stunning win, she became the first Indian woman to bag two Olympic medals after Sushil Kumar.

Watch: Afghan VP Saleh calls out Pakistan for funding terrorism