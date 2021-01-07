Morning news brief: Anarchy in the US, its aftermath and world reactions

US Senate rejects first objection to Biden certification after pro-Trump mob invades Capitol

The United States Senate on Wednesday rejected the first objection for certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory after hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol | READ MORE

Tear gas, explosives and gunfire: Trump supporters storm Capitol, clash with police

SEE PICS

Twitter blocks Trump, threatens permanent ban over inciting violence

Microblogging site Twitter has locked US president Trump’s account for 12 hours and threatened to permanently ban him from the platform for flouting its civic integrity rules, ordering him to remove three rule-breaking tweets | READ MORE

Woman shot during riot inside the US Capitol building has died: Police

A woman who was shot inside of the US Capitol on Wednesday has died, the Washington DC Police has confirmed. This comes after pro-Trump protesters charged the building as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes | READ MORE

US considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban

The Trump administration is considering adding Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to a blacklist of Chinese companies that are allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military | READ MORE

NYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms in a surprising about-face

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has finally decided to delist three Chinese telecom companies, confirming its latest U-turn on the matter a day after US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with an earlier decision to reverse the delistings | READ MORE

Ivanka Trump faces criticism for calling pro-Trump mob 'patriots'

White House advisor and President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka is facing criticism for calling pro-Trump rioters that stormed the US Capitol as ''patriots'' on social networking platform Twitter | READ MORE

Can Trump be removed from office before his term ends on January 20?

The storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday has prompted calls by some Congressional Democrats to remove him from office before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20 | READ MORE

Indian PM Modi, world leaders condemn rioting and violence at US Capitol

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed shock and outrage at the storming of the US Capitol in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump | READ MORE

Facebook blocks Trump from posting for 24 hours over policy violations

Facebook barred US President Donald Trump from posting Wednesday over messages it said were promoting violence as his supporters stormed the US Capitol | READ MORE