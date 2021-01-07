Ivanka Trump faces criticism for calling pro-Trump mob 'patriots'

White House advisor and President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka is facing criticism for calling pro-Trump rioters that stormed the US Capitol as ''patriots'' on social networking platform Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Ivanka addressed the angry Trump supporters in a tweet saying ''American Patriots-any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence is unacceptable. Please be respectful.''

Ivanka did not ask Trump supporters to abandon their demonstration at the US Capitol building. When questioned upon the use of the term ''patriots'' she justified her choice of words.

No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/GwngZTqzTH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 6, 2021 ×

We were always told that @IvankaTrump was going to be the “voice of reason” for her father. Instead, she’s just as complicit.



You can delete the tweet, but you calling rioters “American Patriots” will live on! pic.twitter.com/0G8SGvH4fE — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 6, 2021 ×

Hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to suspend a session to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Police evacuated lawmakers and struggled for more than three hours after the invasion to clear the Capitol of Trump supporters, who surged through the hallways and rummaged through offices in shocking scenes of chaos and disorder.

One woman died after being shot during the mayhem, Washington police said. The FBI said it had disarmed two suspected explosive devices.

The assault on the Capitol was the culmination of months of divisive and escalating rhetoric around the November 3 election, with Trump repeatedly making false claims that the vote was rigged and urging his supporters to help him overturn his loss.

The chaotic scenes unfolded after Trump, who before the election refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost, addressed thousands of supporters near the White House and told them to march on the Capitol to express their anger at the voting process.

He told his supporters to pressure their elected officials to reject the results, urging them "to fight."