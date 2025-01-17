Over 40 Pakistani migrants tragically died after a boat bound for Spain capsized near Morocco.

Over 40 Pakistanis die after boat en route to Spain capsizes near Morocco; PM Sharif reacts

In a tragic incident, over 40 Pakistanis lost their lives after a boat carrying 80 migrants en route to Spain capsized near Morocco, said Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement on Thursday (Jan 16).

Biden won't enforce TikTok ban, leaves it to Trump as January 19 deadline approaches

US President Joe Biden has decided to not enforce the looming ban on popular video app TikTok, suggest reports citing an unidentified US official. The ban on TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned social media app, was set to take effect just one day before Biden leaves office, but will now be left for the incoming Trump administration to handle.

South Korea's suspended President Yoon defies second day of questioning after arrest amid martial law probe

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday (Jan 17) once again refused to appear for questioning over his controversial attempt to declare martial law. The embattled leader has been held in custody since his unprecedented arrest on Wednesday (Jan 15) and, as per reports, remains at the Seoul Detention Centre.

SpaceX's Starship explodes mid-flight, upper stage lost, confirms Elon Musk's company

SpaceX's ambitious Starship test flight ended in disaster on Thursday (Jan 16) when the rocket’s upper stage exploded over the Atlantic Ocean. This setback came just hours after Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin celebrated its first successful orbital mission.

