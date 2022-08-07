Morning news brief: 24 killed in Israel and Gaza airstrikes, Ohio mass shooting and more

Israel and Gaza's militants continued to exchange missile attacks for the second consecutive day on Saturday after Israeli airstrikes killed at least 24 people, including the leader of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, and injured over 200 others.

Air strikes between Israel and Gaza militants continue for second day

The second round of flare-up claimed at least six lives, including four children, near Jabalya refugee camp, Hamas, the Islamist group which controls the enclave, claimed while pinning the blame on Israeli forces.

Amid Taiwan drills, China to conduct live-fire exercise near Korean peninsula

The United States criticised China's military exercise as Taiwan informed the Communist nation was simulating an attack on its main island.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken asserted that the Biden administration was "determined to act responsibly" to avoid a major global crisis.

Ohio police hunt for 39-year-old gunman who killed 4 in shooting spree

At least four people were shot dead after an armed gunman launched shootings in multiple locations in Ohio state, US, the authorities said, adding that they are searching for the man who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Beijing continues to escalate tensions as it plans to hold drills in the South yellow sea

Russia-Ukraine war: IAEA warns of 'Nuclear disaster' as fighting in Zaporizhzhya intensifies