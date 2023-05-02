Morning brief: US estimates Russian military suffered 100,000 casualties since December 2022, & more

The United States estimated on Monday (May 1) that the Russian military suffered 100,000 casualties since December last year, claiming the stunning figure showed that Russia's effort for the winter offensive in Ukraine has backfired. The estimate also said that over 20,000 Russian troops died and another 80,000 were injured in eastern Ukraine, particularly in Bakhmut. In the US, Mohamed Khairullah, a Muslim mayor said he was stunned after being stopped from attending a White House celebration with President Joe Biden to belatedly mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

And in Syria, at least one soldier was killed after Israel launched airstrikes targeting the Aleppo province. Seven people were injured.

The United States estimated on Monday (May 1) that Russia's military has suffered 100,000 casualties since December. The US claims that the "stunning" number shows that Moscow's effort for the winter offensive in Ukraine has "backfired".

A Muslim mayor in the US has said he was stunned after being stopped from attending a White House celebration with President Joe Biden to belatedly mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Mohamed Khairullah, the longest-serving mayor in New Jersey was reportedly blocked by the US Secret Service from attending the meet.

At least one soldier was killed after Israel launched airstrikes targeting north Syria's Aleppo province late Monday (May 1), reported the Syrian state media. The report citing a military source also said that seven people were injured including two civilians and the supposed strike had since put the area’s international airport out of service.

Former US president Donald Trump’s motion seeking a mistrial in a civil battery and defamation lawsuit filed by columnist E Jean Carroll was denied by Judge Lewis Kaplan who is overseeing the case.