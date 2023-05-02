Israeli airstrike kills one soldier, puts Aleppo airport out of service, says Syria

At least one soldier was killed after Israel launched airstrikes targeting north Syria's Aleppo province late Monday (May 1), reported the Syrian state media. The report citing a military source also said that seven people were injured including two civilians and the supposed strike had since put the area’s international airport out of service.

According to a report by Syria’s state news agency, SANA, Israeli Air Force warplanes targeted the Aleppo International Airport which was out of service due to heavy damage caused and other sites on the outskirts of the city. The strike allegedly began at around 11:35 pm (local time) where “the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with several missiles,” reported SANA citing a military source.

“A soldier was killed and seven people were wounded including two civilians,” SANA was quoted by the news agency AFP.

SANA also reported that the Syrian air defences responded to the Israeli incursion and claimed that they intercepted several incoming missiles.

Israel does not typically disclose if it conducts any strikes in Syria.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported “a number of explosions in the area of Aleppo international airport and the Nayrab military airfield in Aleppo province...which led to a fire at a munitions depot,” as per AFP.

The UK-based war monitor also reported that there was “heavy material damage at both airports”.

The SOHR also said that “Israeli missiles fell on defence factories in the Safireh area” of Aleppo province and caused “material damage”. This comes as Israel has reportedly been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria.

Reports suggest that Iran-backed militias have a heavy presence in the Aleppo region after it provided ground support to the army in its recapture of rebel-held districts of the city back in 2016.

This is not the first time the airport in Aleppo has been targeted. In March, the SOHR had reported that an Israeli missile strike destroyed a suspected arms depot used by Iran-backed militias at Aleppo airport.

This also comes nearly a week after the war monitor reported about the Israeli army shelling a position which supposedly belonged to a pro-Iran group, Hezbollah, in southern Syria near the Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

(With inputs from agencies)





