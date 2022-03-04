Morning brief: Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant ablaze, Elon Musk's warning, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

On the 9th day of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russian shelling has set on fire Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant which is also Europe's biggest nuclear power plant. Amid reports of increased shelling, Elon Musk has issued a word of caution to Ukrainians using his company Starlink's satellite broadband service, adding that the service can be targeted by Russian airstrikes.

Russian shelling sets largest nuclear power plant in Europe on fire, says Ukraine's minister

After continuous Russian shelling, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is on fire, said Ukraine's foreign minister. The minister has also called for the creation of a security zone so that firefighters can tackle the incident.

'Please use with caution': Elon Musk warns that starlink can be 'targeted' by Russia, advises caution

Elon Musk has warned that his company's Starlink satellite broadband service could be the next "target" of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

'Constructive conversation': Quad leaders discuss Ukraine situation

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifying, US President Joe Biden had a 'constructive conversation' with other Quad leaders, the White House said on Thursday.

Digital weaponry: Russia using deepfakes to spread misinformation against Ukraine, claims report

As per reports, in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a surge in 'Deepfake' videos are being used to spread misinformation against Ukraine.

Watch | What is the road ahead for Ukraine? The Russian invasion of Ukraine enters day 9