In developments from West Asia, the United Nation's nuclear watchdog said Iran's rate of enriching uranium is "dramatically" increasing to possible weapon-level.

South Korean President Yoon apologises for martial law declaration

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol has apologised for declaring martial law in the country earlier this week. In a televised speech, Yoon bowed to the people and said that there wouldn't be another such order. His speech came only hours ahead of a planned impeachment vote.

Iran 'dramatically' increasing enrichment to near bomb-grade, says IAEA chief

The United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced that the rate at which Iran can enrich uranium to up to 60 per cent purity (Around 90 per cent weapons-grade), is "increasingly dramatic." Rafael Grossi, chief of IAEA, revealed in an interview with the news agency Reuters. “Today (Dec. 6), the agency is announcing that the production capacity is increasing dramatically of the 60 per cent inventory,” Grossi told Reuters. He further added in his statement that the quantity is set to rise "seven times more" and even more. Previously, the rate was five to seven kg a month.

Indians advised to leave Syria at the earliest as another city falls to rebels

India has issued an advisory to its citizens, asking them to avoid all travel to Syria until further notice. The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday night also urged Indians in Syria to leave the country at the earliest.

Watch | Dhaka Eases Visa Restrictions For Pakistani Citizens