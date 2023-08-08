Morning brief: Russian strikes kill eight in Ukraine, Trump's counter-defamation suit dismissed, and more

From Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian officials said Monday that two Russian strikes on the eastern city of Pokrovsk ended up killing at least 8 people and injuring 31 others. Among the injured include 19 police officers, five rescuers and one child, Igor Klymenko, Ukraine's minister of internal affairs said in a Telegram message.

Setback for Trump: In another legal setback for former US President Donald Trump, a New York Judge dismissed his counter-defamation suit against magazine columnist E Jean Carroll.

From China: China is tightening regulations around the use of face recognition technology. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) stressed that the application of facial recognition technology should be limited to specific and essential purposes, and its implementation must adhere to strict protective measures, as reported by Reuters.

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which is a coalition of 26 opposition parties, is planning to bring a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Tuesday against the central government led by prime minister Narendra Modi.

