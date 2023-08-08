No-confidence debate LIVE: India's lower house to commence discussion as opposition seeks to corner PM Modi on Manipur issue
Story highlights
Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which is a coalition of 26 opposition parties, is planning to bring a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Tuesday against the central government led by prime minister Narendra Modi. As per media reports, the debate on the motion is scheduled to start on August 8 and is likely to extend over the following two days, August 9 and 10. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, whose membership in the House was reinstated on Monday, is expected to kick off the discussion. Back in 2018, the BJP-led NDA government managed to defeat a no-confidence motion with a vote of 325-126.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to open the debate from the opposition side over the no-confidence motion against the government in the lower house of Indian Parliament, media reports said citing sources.
The motion, which was moved by Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, has been reportedly listed as the third item on the agenda.
Until now, the no-confidence motion has led to the downfall of three governments in India. However, the current government led by prime minister Narendra Modi appears to be secure in its position, as it holds a comfortable majority in Lok Sabha.
Media reports citing sources said that PM Modi is scheduled to chair a BJP parliamentary party meeting before the no-confidence motion. The meeting will reportedly focus on devising a strategy to address the opposition's no-trust motion.
A meeting of the INDIA party leaders is reportedly scheduled for 10 AM at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha with an agenda to devise a strategic plan for the proceedings in the house. During the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, there have been continuous disruptions due to the matter of ethnic violence in Manipur. The Opposition has been adamant about demanding a statement from the Prime Minister on this issue to be made in the House.