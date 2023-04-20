Morning brief: Mysterious flash of light over Kyiv, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launches presidential bid, & more

A mysterious flash in the Ukrainian skies raised worries on Wednesday in the country gripped in Russia's war for over a year now. Ukrainian military initiated an air raid siren however preliminary investigation revealed it was a NASA satellite reentering into earth' atmosphere. Meanwhile, Robert Kennedy Jr, the nephew of 35th US President John F Kennedy formally announced his run for the 2024 presidency at the campaign launch in the US state of Massachusetts.

In one of the deadliest stampedes in a decade, over 80 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured during a charity distribution event on Thursday in war-torn Yemen.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Amid Russian missiles and drones that have been causing panic in Kyiv for the past year, it is a fireball-like phenomenon now in the skies which is causing anxiety in the conflict-ridden country. An intense burst of light in the skies over the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on Wednesday set off panic buttons in the country's defences which initiated an air raid alarm to caution people.

Robert Kennedy Jr., a well-known opponent of vaccines and the nephew of 35th US President John F Kennedy publicly declared his run for the 2024 presidency at a campaign launch event on Wednesday. "I've come here today to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States," he said at the campaign launch in the US state of Massachusetts.

At least 85 people were killed and more than 100 injured in Yemen's capital Sana'a in a stampede that broke out during a charity distribution. Official statements by the Houthi-led administration say that a "random distribution" of sums of money was taking place in the capital's Bab al-Yemen area when the stampede broke out.

The United States on Wednesday called upon Turkey and Hungary to ratify Sweden's membership to the NATO alliance. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was on a visit to Sweden, hoped that the Russian maritime neighbour will become a NATO member before July 2023.