Morning brief: Khalistan rally outside Vancouver's Indian Consulate, Modi slams Moody's Aadhaar claim, & more
Good morning! Start your day WION's morning news brief.
In the latest, a group of Khalistan sympathisers assembled outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver to demonstrate against the assassination of Khalistani militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an incident that Canada has suggested may have ties to individuals associated with the Indian government. In other news, Dalai Lama clarified his stance seeking more autonomy for Tibet, instead of political separation from China. Additionally, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly criticised the assertions made by the global credit agency Moody's, which raised concerns about the privacy and security aspects of India's highly effective biometric identification initiative known as Aadhaar.
Pro-Khalistan protests grip Indian mission in Vancouver as diplomatic tensions over Nijjar killing continue
Dozens of Khalistan supporters gathered outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver to protest the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an act which Canada said has links to the agents of the Indian government. This comes after Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant singh pannun called for demonstrations outside Indian consulates in Canada and threatened to shut them down.
The Dalai Lama said in a latest discussion with reporters at his residence in Dharamshala that Tibetans are seeking greater autonomy rather than political separation from China. He expressed his desire to eventually visit Lhasa but indicated his preference to continue living in India's Dharamshala.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government slammed the claims made by global credit agency Moody's that questioned the privacy and security in India's successful biometric identification project Aadhaar, a 12 digit individual identification number issued to all Indian citizens by the Unique Identification Authority of India.
