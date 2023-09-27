Morning brief: Jaishankar slams extremism amid Nijjar killing row, Kushal Malla stars for Nepal in Cricket

India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar ripped apart Canada's purported support to 'organised crime, violence and extremism' amid the evolving bilateral thaw between Ottawa and New Delhi over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In Asia, the maps are being revised as breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh begins being subsumed into Azerbaijan as thousands of ethnic Armenians from the region began getting into Armenia fearing ethnic reprisal from their new administrators.

Weighing in on the row with Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pointed out the issue of organised crime in Canada that has been on the rise over the years, particularly linked to secessionist forces, violence, and extremism.

Following Azerbaijan's recent attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia's government reported that approximately 23 per cent of the region's population, roughly 28,000 people, sought refuge in Armenia. This mass displacement occurred swiftly after Azerbaijan lifted a 10-month blockade on the sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, which had led to severe shortages of essential supplies, including food, medicine, and fuel. Despite Azerbaijan's commitment to respecting the rights of Armenians, many residents remained apprehensive about potential repercussions.



Nepal batsman Kushal Malla, at the ongoing Asian Games in China, has created history by scoring the fastest hundred in a T20I match. Malla scored the century off just 34 balls, breaking previous record of 35-ball 100 held jointly by India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's David Miller as well as Czech Republic's Sudesh Wickramasekara.



Astronaut Lt. Col. Frank Rubio, M.D., from the US Army and NASA, is concluding his historic stint in space this Wednesday (Sept 27). He will be departing from the International Space Station (ISS) alongside two Russian cosmonauts aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, scheduled to undock at 3:55 am, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Wednesday and head back to Earth.