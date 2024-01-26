Morning brief: Indian Republic's 75th march forward, Australians mark 'Invasion Day', and more

The Indian Republic turned 75 on Jan 26, 2024, since independent India transitioned into a parliamentary democracy in 1950. New Delhi's Kartavya Path is set to witness India's now-achievable ambition to be a 'developed' nation with women's role in the world's fifth largest economy being pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as the accelerating factor for the country's years forward to transition from a developing to a developed nation. In other news, Alabama performed its first execution in the United States using nitrogen gas. In Australia, thousands of protesters marked the country's National Day by taking out 'Invasion Day' rallies to show solidarity with the indigenous community of the country

India marks its Republic Day every year on January 26. This year the country celebrates its 75th Republic Day on Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron landed in the national capital, New Delhi to participate as the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

Alabama performed its first execution in the United States using nitrogen gas on Friday (Jan 26). Kenneth Smith, found guilty in a 1988 murder-for-hire case, was an unusual inmate who endured an unsuccessful execution in November 2022. Alabama authorities halted his lethal injection as they grappled for hours to properly insert the intravenous needle.

Former United States president and current presidential frontrunner Donald Trump gave a brief testimony on Thursday (Jan 25) in author E Jean Carroll's second defamation trial against him. According to a report by CNN, Trump's testimony in a New York court lasted for less than five minutes as he sought to avoid a multimillion-dollar jury verdict against him in the civil defamation trial.

Thousands of protesters marked Australia's National Day by taking out 'Invasion Day' rallies to show solidarity with the indigenous community of the country whilst raising calls to drop celebrations or move the date.