Morning brief: India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir, Trudeau's rival backs Hindus in Canada, and more
Story highlights
Good morning! Begin your day with WION's news brief.
Good morning! Begin your day with WION's news brief.
India vs Pakistan: India fielded young woman diplomat Petal Gahlot to condemn Pakistan in strong words in the right to reply at UNGA, whose leader earlier raked up the issue of Kashmir. India asked Pakistan to stop cross-border terror by shutting down terror infrastructure, vacating occupied areas of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and stopping human rights violations against minorities in Pakistan.
India-Canada tensions: Amidst rising hatred against Hindus in Canada, Canada's conservative leader and Trudeau's rival Poilievre Saturday posted on X to assure the Hindu community of full support from his party.
Click on the headlines to read more.
trending now
In a befitting response to Pakistan, after it rakes up Kashmir in UN General Assembly, India slammed the nation and called on Islamabad to "take credible action against perpetrators of Mumbai terror attack."
Canada’s opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has condemned hateful speech targeting the Hindu community in the North American country.
Stirring the controversy cauldron yet again, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday claimed that his government had shared evidence regarding the killing of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar with India weeks ago.
Xi-Assad meet: China, Syria upgrade ties to 'strategic partnership'
China and Syria, on Friday, upgraded their bilateral relations to a “strategic partnership” during a summit meeting between Xi Jinping and his visiting Syrian counterpart, Bashar Al-Assad, Beijing said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the U.N. General Assembly on Friday that Israel is “at the cusp” of a historic breakthrough leading to a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia, without outlining a clear path over the significant obstacles facing such an accord.