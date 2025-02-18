A Delta Air Lines plane carrying 80 passengers crashed while landing and flipped at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday (February 17), officials said. In other news, United States President Donald Trump, on Monday (Feb 17), outlined his latest trade policy centred on fairness and reciprocity, aiming to level the playing field by implementing reciprocal tariffs.

WATCH: Delta plane crashes, lies upside-down on snow-covered tarmac in Toronto

A Delta Air Lines plane carrying 80 passengers crashed while landing and flipped at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday (February 17), officials said. Dramatic visuals showed the plane lying upside-down on the snow-covered tarmac.

Trump outlines trade policy focused on 'fairness and reciprocity'

United States President Donald Trump, on Monday (Feb 17), outlined his latest trade policy centred on fairness and reciprocity, aiming to level the playing field by implementing reciprocal tariffs. This means that other countries will be charged the same tariffs they impose on American goods, effectively mirroring their trade policies.

Mexico threatens Google with legal action for renaming Gulf of Mexico

Mexico on Monday (Feb 17) warned Google that it was prepared to take legal action against the tech giant if it insists on renaming the "Gulf of Mexico" as the "Gulf of America" for US-based Maps users.

Tesla posts 13 job openings in India after CEO Elon Musk's meeting with PM Modi

Elon Musk's Tesla has started hiring in India. On Monday (Feb 17), the Renewable giant who till now only had a mere presence in India, posted a bunch of jobs seeking candidates for 13 roles.

WATCH | Indian PM Modi receives Emir of Qatar at Delhi airport