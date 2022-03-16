Morning brief: Biden to announce $800 mn aid for Ukraine, ADB report on pandemic & poverty, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

President Biden is expected to announce $800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine, according to a White House official. Meanwhile, even as the Russian threat continues to increase, the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In other news, a recent report by the Asian Development Bank points to the stark impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the people of Southeast Asia.

A White House official has divulged that the United States President Joe Biden will announce $800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine.

The Russian government has announced that it would leave the Council of Europe amid mounting calls for Moscow to be expelled over its invasion of Ukraine.

In the first foreign leaders' visit to Ukraine's besieged capital since Russia's invasion, the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As per the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the coronavirus pandemic increased Southeast Asia's poorest by 4.7 million in 2021, reversing gains made in combating poverty.

