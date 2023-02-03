More non-Muslim expats to tie knot in UAE as Dubai gets new law on civil marriage

A landmark legislation came into effect in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 1 February which will fasten up the process of marriage for non-Muslim expatriates or non-Muslims living in the Middle East country. This legislation overhaul in the UAE's judicial system holds extreme significance as the old laws required the non-Muslim couple to marry and divorce by following the country's Sharia law.

However, under the new Personal Status Law for non-Muslims, family matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, wills, child custody and paternity will be covered without following the Sharia law. Expatriates earlier had to go through the UAE's Sharia law to get married or divorce, even if it differed from the laws in their own home country.

The reforms were first approved by the late UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on 27 November 2021. Out of the seven emirates, only Abu Dhabi adopted the new reforms in November last year but now the law will be extended to all the seven emirates including Dubai, Fujairah, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

Under the new reforms, which Abu Dhabi is already following, more than 6,000 couples from 127 nations tied the knot. According to Khaleej Times, the majority of those who tied the knot were Filipinos. 2,300 Filipino couples, 830 Indian couples and many Americans, Russians, Lebanese, Nigerians, and Europeans have tied the knot under the new civil law.

Sharing the experience under the new legislation, Ugandan couple Immaculate Twebaze told Khaleej Times, “The process was quick, easy and affordable. For real, we had remarkable and beautiful moments which will never fade away from our minds."

“The hospitality shown right from the main entrance, the blissfulness, smiles from all court staff, make you feel that marriage is a blessing from God and it's a right path to be taken.”

