/Minnesota shooting suspect had HIT LIST, top Democrats including Tim Walz are on it - Did he plan more attacks?

Authorities in Minnesota have revealed that the man suspected of fatally shooting a Democratic lawmaker and her husband had a list of additional potential targets.

According to police, the handwritten list included Governor Tim Walz, Representative Ilhan Omar, Senator Tina Smith, and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The discovery was made after police searched the suspect’s car, which was left at the scene of the fatal shooting. Brooklyn Park police chief Mark Bruley confirmed the existence of the list and described it as containing the names of “many lawmakers and other officials”.

Both victims and survivors of the attack were reportedly named on the list.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and husband killed

The shooting took place at the home of State Representative Melissa Hortman, 55, in a suburb of Minneapolis. She and her husband, Mark, were killed. Senator John Hoffman, 60, and his wife, Yvette, were also shot at their home but survived and are recovering.

All four victims are members of the Democratic Party.

Suspect posed as law enforcement

During a press briefing, police said the man appeared to be impersonating an officer. He wore a vest, badge, and carried a taser, clothing that would make most people believe he was with law enforcement. His vehicle, parked in the Hortmans’ driveway, resembled a police SUV, complete with flashing lights.

Chief Bruley said, “No question, if they were in this room, you would assume they were a police officer.”

Gunman escapes after shootout with police

Police encountered the suspect at the Hortman residence while investigating the earlier shooting of Senator Hoffman. A gunfight broke out, but the suspect managed to flee on foot through the back of the property. He remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

Manhunt under way with FBI support

A large-scale search is ongoing across Minnesota, with the FBI assisting local police. Authorities have urged residents in the affected areas, Brooklyn Park and Champlin, to stay indoors. People have also been advised to call 911 if approached by someone claiming to be an officer, to confirm their identity.

Several individuals have been questioned, and police say they have identified “persons of interest,” though no arrests have been made so far.

Governor calls attack ‘political violence’

Speaking at a press conference, Governor Tim Walz condemned the shootings as “targeted political violence”. He urged unity and warned against political extremism.

“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” he said. “Those responsible for this will be held accountable.”

Melissa Hortman was a prominent Democratic figure in the state, having served as Speaker of the Minnesota House. She was first elected in 2004. Senator John Hoffman has held office since 2012.

Police continue to search for the suspect as concern grows over the potential threat to other public figures.