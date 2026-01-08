/Minneapolis ICE shooting: 'MOB OF AGITATORS were harassing ICE agent', says DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in a press conference on Thursday (January 8), once again stressed on her claim that the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Macklin Good by an ICE agent was in reply to “an act of domestic terrorism”. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem held a press conference on Thursday (January 8) to discuss ongoing operations to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens in New York. Noem was joined by officials from the US Customs and Border Protection (СВР), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). Noem said that the officer who killed Good was ‘following his training’ when he shot the 37-year-old.

“These individuals had followed our officers all day, had harassed them, had blocked them in. They were impeding our law enforcement operations, which is against the law, and when they demanded and commanded her [Good] to get out of her vehicle, several times, she did not.”

Noem, who visited Minneapolis on Wednesday night, has said Good was ‘stalking and impeding’ the ICE officers and blocking them with her vehicle. "ICE agents repeatedly ordered her to get out of the car and to stop obstructing law enforcement, but she refused to obey their commands," she was quoted as saying. The DHS secretary said Good then went to ‘weaponise’ her vehicle" and ‘attempted to run a law enforcement officer over’.