Microsoft cuts Russia operations due to Ukraine invasion

Microsoft Corp is substantially cutting its business in Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in March, Microsoft said it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia.

"More than 400 employees will be affected", said a company spokesperson.

Several major companies, including Apple Inc, Nike and Dell Technologies, have severed connections with Russia.

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have also taken measures to restrict Russian state media from making money off ads on their platforms.

