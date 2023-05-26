Mexico's Olmec 'Portal of the Underworld' returns home after five decades in US

After being stolen from Mexico in the late 1950s, the ancient Olmec artefact known as "Gateway to the Underworld," has been returned to its homeland. The piece, also referred to as the Monument 9 of Chalcatzingo arrived in Mexico on a Mexican Air Force plane on Friday (May 19), following a repatriation operation supervised by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

The "Portal of the Underworld" holds historical and cultural importance for Mexico as it reaffirms the significance of the Olmec civilisation as one of the world's earliest and most remarkable civilisations.

The repatriation event was attended by notable figures, including Colorado Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, Chief Officer for North America Roberto Velasco, Consul General of Mexico in Denver Pavel Hernández, Consul General of Mexico in New York Jorge Islas, and INAH archaeologist Mario Córdova.

Considered Mexico's most sought-after piece from the Olmec civilisation, Monument 9 as per Reuters depicts the Chalcatzingo hill in central Mexico. Carved in volcanic stone, it stands 1.8 metres (5 feet) tall and 1.5 metres (4.9 feet) wide. Experts believe it belongs to the Mid-Pre-Classic period, dating back to 800-400 BC.

As per the Government of Mexico website, "The approximately 2,500-year-old monument was for decades Mexico's number one priority in terms of recovering its historical heritage." The importance of the 'Portal of the underworld' The artefact was reportedly taken out of Mexico and eventually discovered in the United States in the 1960s. It was exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum in New York from 1970 to 1971.

"The piece has great meaning for our conception of ourselves... What is being restored to us explains where we come from, and that it is part of the heritage of the Mexican people," said Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

He explained that "the piece confirms the importance of the Olmec civilization, one of the oldest and most outstanding civilizations of the world. One of the first civilizations that developed writing, and the zero."

The artefact will be exhibited in Morelos and will allow the Mexican people to connect with their past and heritage. Olmec civilisation The Olmec civilisation, one of the oldest in Mesoamerica, thrived between 1200 and 400 BC. It is renowned for its complex culture; the Olmecs played a pivotal role in shaping the region's worldview and political organization. It is also considered to be one of the first civilisations to develop writing and the number zero.

Foreign Secretary Ebrard emphasised the successful cooperation between Mexico and the United States in the repatriation process, highlighting the positive outcomes achieved through joint efforts.

"We have done this with the United States, which shows that when we work together we achieve results; this is testimony that Mexico-U.S. cooperation can be extraordinary," he said adding that the return of the "Portal of the Underworld" is a testament to the priority given by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Dr Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller to the preservation and recovery of Mexico's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies)





