Mexico: Two detectives found after mysterious disappearance during search for missing students

Mexican officials said on Tuesday (Mar 12) that two missing detectives who were searching for 43 students missing for nearly a decade, have been found.

The news came just two days after they disappeared in Guerrero, a state on Mexico's Pacific coast.

Authorities did not disclose details on how the two detectives, one male and one female, were located, leaving questions unanswered regarding their whereabouts and any potential captivity they may have faced.

Earlier, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed concern over the disappearance of the detectives, linking it to forces resistant to uncovering the truth behind the missing students' case.

“I hope this is not related to those who do not want us to find the youths,” López Obrador said.

Context of Guerrero state

Guerrero state has grappled with lawlessness for years, notably marked by the unresolved case of 43 students from a rural teachers' college who vanished in 2014.

Suspected involvement of local officials and drug cartels in their abduction and murder has fueled unrest in the region.

The volatile situation escalated last week when a student was fatally shot by police, triggering protests. In response, students stormed state prosecutors' offices, setting off explosives and vandalising property, indicating deep-seated anger and distrust toward authorities.

Efforts to locate the missing students have been hindered by limited progress, with only a few bone fragments identified so far.

The rugged terrain and cartel dominance make the search for clandestine burial sites arduous and perilous.

Videos circulating on social media also show the grip of drug cartels, with gang members brutalising bus drivers for alleged non-compliance.

Additionally, tensions have mounted between López Obrador and the students' families, who accuse him of insufficient action.

Last week, protesters stormed the National Palace, demanding accountability and answers, reflecting deep-seated frustration and grievances, as reported by the Associated Press news agency.