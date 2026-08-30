Meta has spent twenty years giving its products away and selling the attention they generate. It is now reported to be preparing a subscription that would cost up to $199.99 a month.

What Hatch Is

Hatch is a consumer AI agent platform, known by that name internally and derived from work on a system called OpenClaw. Reporting indicates it could launch in late August or early September.

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It would sit inside Instagram and WhatsApp rather than as a separate app, which matters — those two services reach billions of people who have never downloaded an AI product and never would.

The agent has been trained to operate on external websites: DoorDash, Etsy, Reddit, Yelp and Outlook among them. Early prototypes reportedly include a customisable dashboard displaying tools the agents build, such as fitness trackers or a travel itinerary.

A separate model, known internally as Watermelon, is expected in October.

A caution on all of the above: this is reporting rather than announcement. Meta has not published pricing, a launch date or a feature list, and internal project names frequently change before anything ships.

The Price Is The Story

Meta's business has one shape and has had it since the beginning: the product is free, the user is the inventory, and advertisers pay.

That model made the company one of the most profitable in history at a scale no subscription business has ever matched. Roughly three billion people use its services. Converting even a fraction of them to a paid tier would be a different company.

$199.99 a month is not a fraction-of-users price. It is enterprise software pricing, aimed at people for whom an agent that handles bookings, orders and scheduling saves more than $200 of their time each month. That is a narrow, wealthy, mostly professional audience, and it is not the audience Meta has spent two decades assembling.

Which suggests the tier is less about revenue than about establishing that AI capability is something people pay for — and about giving Mark Zuckerberg an answer to the question of how the company's enormous AI expenditure turns into money that does not depend on advertising.

The Question Nobody Has Answered

An agent that places orders on DoorDash and buys things on Etsy is acting on websites Meta does not own.

Those companies have their own terms of service, their own economics and their own views about automated traffic. An agent completing a purchase looks different from a human doing it: it may not see the advertising, may not be influenced by the merchandising, and may treat the site as a database rather than a shop.

Some platforms will welcome the orders. Others will see a competitor inserting itself between them and their customer, capturing the relationship and leaving them the fulfilment. That is the position hotels found themselves in with booking aggregators, and it took years and considerable litigation to settle.

Whether Meta has agreements with the services Hatch operates on, or is simply automating a browser against them, is the single most consequential unanswered question about this product. The two are very different businesses with very different legal exposure.

The Timing Is Not Comfortable

Meta is currently on trial in Oakland, where twenty-nine states are asking a federal court to order it to strip design features out of Instagram and Facebook on the argument that they were built to be addictive to minors.

Launching an agent embedded in those same apps, at a moment when a court is weighing whether their design is lawful, is a choice. It does not make the product wrong, and the trial concerns features rather than agents. But an AI system trained to act on a teenager's behalf across food delivery and shopping sites will attract exactly the scrutiny the company is already under.

It also arrives days after an assessment that graded five frontier laboratories on their internal AI control practices, in which Meta finished last with an F, scoring zero on gated actions, zero on circuit breaking and zero on having a published plan for containing a model that escapes control.

An agent with permission to spend money on external websites is precisely the deployment where gated actions and circuit breaking are the controls that matter.

What To Watch

Three things will determine whether this is significant or a footnote.

Whether the price is real, or an anchor at the top of a range that mostly sells at $20. Whether the third-party services cooperate or resist. And whether an agent operating inside WhatsApp — an encrypted messaging service used by two billion people, many of them in India — raises questions about what the agent sees that the encryption was supposed to protect.