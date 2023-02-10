Meta restores Trump's account on Facebook and Instagram

The Facebook and Instagram accounts of former US president Donald Trump have been restored by Meta after remaining suspended for more than two years.

After the Capitol riots which shook the United States in 2021, Trump was banned from various social media platforms.

The parent company of the social media platforms, Meta, said that the decision to ban Trump was taken after the latter had praised people who were "engaged in violence at the Capitol".

If the rules are broken by Trump again, he may be banned again for a period ranging between one month and two years, Meta has stated.

Trump's posts in which the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election was baselessly challenged remain published on both websites.

The last post of Trump is receiving comments from his supporters who are welcoming him back.

Initially, Trump was indefinitely suspended from the two platforms, but Meta had later revised a two-year suspension after the open-ended penalty was criticised by the platforms' Oversight Board.

When the accounts were suspended, Trump had called the move "an insult" to the millions of people who had cast votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Meta had announced the restoration of Trump's account two weeks ago.

Meta's president of global affairs Nick Clegg argued the public "should be able to hear what their politicians are saying".

He further stated that in a review the accounts of Trump were no longer seen as a serious risk to public safety.

The former president had announced that he will be fighting the presidential elections again in 2024. Trumps has over 23 million on Instagram and 34 million followers on Facebook.

