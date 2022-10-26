Meta fined by Turkish competition board, must pay USD 18.6 million

Facebook parent Meta has been slapped with a fine of USD 18 million by Turkey's competition authority for breaking competition law. The authority said in a statement that Meta held a dominant position in personal social networking services and online video advertising and had obstructed competitors by merging data collected through its core services Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Reuters quoted a Meta Platforms spokesperson who said that the company disagrees with the finding and will consider all options. The competition authority has said that Meta must act to reinstate competition in these markets. It has also asked Meta to prepare annual reports about steps it will take for the next five years.

The authority said that the amount of the fine was based on company's 2021 income. Meta can object to the decision in 60 days.

In 2021, the competition authority launched an investigation into WhatsApp, and then Facebook Inc., after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data such as phone numbers and locations, a change that was rolled out globally.

Analysts have said social media companies are unlikely to abide in full by the law, that requires them to remove such material and to share user data with authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE