Meta whistleblower Sarah Wynn-Williams is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism on Wednesday (Apr 9).

Advertisment

She alleged that Meta built censorship tools for China that could suppress dissent and strengthen the Chinese Communist Party's surveillance apparatus.

Wynn-Williams, former director of global public policy at Meta, claimed the company prioritized access to the Chinese market over US national interests.

"Throughout those seven years, I saw Meta executives repeatedly undermine U.S. national security and betray American values," the prepared opening testimony of Wynn-Williams reads.

Advertisment

"During my time at Meta, company executives lied about what they were doing with the Chinese Communist Party to employees, shareholders, Congress, and the American public," per the opening testimony.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone, in an emailed statement on Tuesday (Apr 8), called the testimony "divorced from reality and riddled with false claims," according to Axios.

"While [Meta CEO] Mark Zuckerberg himself was public about our interest in offering our services in China and details were widely reported beginning over a decade ago, the fact is this: we do not operate our services in China today," he added.

Advertisment

Meta whistleblower’s explosive memoir becomes No. 1 bestseller

Wynn-Williams' memoir titled "Careless People" revealed Meta's cooperation with the Chinese Communist regime. This led to Meta attempting to block the book's publication through legal means.

This move had an unintended effect: it generated significant media attention, with numerous headlines covering the controversy.

The publicity surrounding the legal battle contributed to the book's success, as it debuted at number one on The New York Times Bestseller non-fiction list, according to a report by Business Insider.

This was despite a judge ruling that Sarah Wynn-Williams likely violated her non-disparagement agreement with the company, and ordered her to cease promoting and selling the book.

(With inputs from agencies)