Mehbooba Mufti warns of dire consequences if the fruit-laden trucks from Kashmir halted on National Highway

Former Chief Minister of Jammu Kashmir and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti warned the central government of dire consequences if the fruit-laden trucks on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway are halted. The fruit growers of the valley have been protesting against the halting of the trucks on the National Highway. Today Mehbooba Mufti joined the protesting fruit growers in the Aglar area of Shopian in South Kashmir.

The farmers were on a sit-in protest for the third consecutive day against the halting of their fruit-laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, which has led to huge losses for the farmers.

"You (BJP govt) have turned Kashmir into an open prison, destroying our economy. I am warning the administration that if they don’t immediately open the roads for trucks, I along with our workers will sit on a protest and block the National Highway,'' said Mehbooba Mufti.

Mehbooba also said that lakhs of people in Kashmir are dependent on the apple industry and the administration needs to know that. ''The farmers have taken loans and have to repay the same with interest, who is going to compensate the losses of these fruit growers,'' she added.

The fruit growers association has claimed that they have incurred losses of millions due to the halting of these trucks on the National Highway. Mehbooba said that the patience of the Kashmiri people is being tested and if this is not stopped, she will come out on the road with the farmers.

The fruit growers had alleged that the halt of trucks was being created unnecessarily by the authorities. While the administration in a statement had clarified and said that due to the bumper crop this year the flow of trucks has increased, owing to the bad condition of roads on NHW the halt of traffic is being triggered. They added that in spite of this the authorities are trying their best to clear the fruit-laden trucks on a priority basis.