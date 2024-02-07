Meet the four Republicans who rescued Alejandro Mayorkas from impeachment

The failed attempt to impeach Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday night (Feb 7) marked a significant setback for House Speaker Mike Johnson, shedding light on the disarray within the chamber.

Despite a historic attempt – the first to impeach a Cabinet member since 1876 – the vote fell short by a mere two votes, concluding with a tally of 214 to 216.

Notably, the defection of four Republicans, including Reps. Mike Gallagher, Ken Buck, Tom McClintock, and Blake Moore, who sided with the unanimous Democrats, played a pivotal role in the outcome.

Moore's last-minute change

Blake Moore's last-second change of vote to "no" allowed for the possibility of revisiting the issue later, while House Majority Leader Steve Scalise's absence due to health reasons further complicated the situation, leaving uncertainties about a potential future attempt by the GOP to impeach Mayorkas.

The failed impeachment also sheds light on the the diminished power of the GOP in the House, following the slim majority they held after the 2022 midterms, which they lost after the resignation of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

What's the historical context?

Earlier, the House made history by voting to expel Rep. George Santos of New York, a move that was met with mockery by Santos himself on social media.

Rep. Gallagher's unexpected vote against impeachment, despite his prominent role as the chair of the House's select committee on China and his potential for a US Senate run, drew attention and speculation.

Republicans Buck and McClintock, who also voted "no," expressed doubts about the impeachment case, questioning its constitutional threshold and warning about dangerous precedents that could be set.

While Mayorkas' impeachment was unlikely to succeed in the Senate due to the Democrats' narrow majority, senators from both parties voiced displeasure with the impeachment effort, citing concerns about the constitutional standards and the potential repercussions of such actions. Before the vote, McClintock slammed his fellow Republicans' impeachment push in a 10-page harshly worded letter, highlighting its negative implications both politically and constitutionally.

“[T]aking the course outlined by the [Homeland Security Committee] is bad politics and bad policy. It is bad politics because it taints with partisanship what would otherwise be overwhelming national opposition to Democrats’ open borders policy. It is bad policy because it strengthens a dangerous constitutional precedent the Democrats will surely use against conservatives on the Supreme Court and a future Republican administration the moment they have that opportunity,” McClintock wrote in his letter.