/Meet Dr Manal Radwan: Saudi Arabia names woman as peace and negotiation envoy

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, has officially appointed veteran diplomat Dr Manal Hassan Radwan as advisor and special envoy for negotiations and peace efforts. The appointment marks a significant milestone in advancing women’s leadership within the Kingdom’s diplomatic corps and signals Riyadh’s expanding role in mediating regional and international crises.

Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States, commended the appointment on social media, describing it as a "proud milestone for women in the Kingdom" and a pivotal step forward for female representation in global governance and peacebuilding efforts.

Who is Dr Manal Hassan Radwan?

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With a quarter-century of expertise in multilateral diplomacy, international negotiations, and strategic foreign policy. Prior to her selection as special envoy, she served as minister plenipotentiary within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Her domestic advisory roles include serving as an advisor at the Foreign Ministry since 2017, an advisor in the Office of the Minister of State for African Affairs, and an advisor directly within the Foreign Minister's office starting in 2021.

Her international postings encompass key positions across major global diplomatic hubs. Between 2012 and 2017, Radwan served at Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. Her foreign tenure also includes work at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, DC focusing on political and congressional affairs and representing the Kingdom at the Permanent Mission to the League of Arab States in Cairo.

In recent years, Radwan has spearheaded critical mediation and peace portfolios. She served as head of the Kingdom's negotiation team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, concentrating on regional security, West Asia peace revivals, and international nuclear diplomacy. In May 2025, she led the Saudi delegation at the United Nations preparatory session for the High-Level International Conference on the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

Dr Radwan’s academic background

Dr Radwan holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Political Science and Government from George Washington University. She earned a second Master’s degree alongside a PhD in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from George Mason University. Additionally, she holds a postgraduate diploma in International Human Rights Law from the American University in Cairo.