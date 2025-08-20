/MEA rejects Dhaka’s charge, says ‘unaware’ of any anti-Bangladesh activities in India

India on Wednesday rejected the allegations made by Bangladesh’s interim government in a press statement that anti-Bangladesh activities were being carried out from Indian territory by members of the Awami League. In response to media queries on the Press Statement issued by the interim government of Bangladesh, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday in a statement that New Delhi was “not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law”.

Awami League is the party of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India, living in exile, after being ousted by student-led protests against her government last year.

“The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. The Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced,” Jaiswal said in the statement.

India reiterates its expectation that free, fair, and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people, it added.

There has been a sharp downturn in India’s relations with Bangladesh after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

The ties nosedived dramatically after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Besides, there was an increase in engagement between Bangladeshi and Pakistani military officials as Pakistani spy agency ISI’s Director General of Analysis Maj Gen Shahid Amir Afsar and certain other officials visited Bangladesh after a delegation of Bangladeshi military officials toured Pakistan and held meetings with the three service chiefs.