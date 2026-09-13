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‘Mastermind behind disappearances and killings': Bangladesh Speaker Hafiz accuses ousted PM Sheikh Hasina

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 12:13 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 12:13 IST
‘Mastermind behind disappearances and killings': Bangladesh Speaker Hafiz accuses ousted PM Sheikh Hasina

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad accused ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of masterminding enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings during her tenure.

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Major (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, has publicly accused ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of being the primary mastermind behind systematic enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings carried out during her tenure. Addressing a view-exchange meeting organised by local civil society members at the Lalmohan Upazila Parishad auditorium in Bhola, the Speaker harshly criticised the former prime minister's conduct during her years in power. He asserted that evidence and testimonies presented by victims of enforced disappearances before the International Crimes Tribunal have clearly established Hasina’s direct responsibility for ordering these human rights violations.

During his address, the speaker characterised Hasina as the "world's best actress," pointing out what he described as severe duplicity in her public handling of the missing individuals. He noted that Hasina routinely invited the grieving family members of disappeared and slain individuals to her official residence, Ganabhaban, offering them condolences and personal assurances that their loved ones would safely return, all while being fully aware of their actual detention status or fate.

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Highlighting specific instances of state-sponsored repression, the Speaker referenced the high-profile case of Jamaat-e-Islami politician and barrister Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem. Quasem had been held handcuffed and in solitary confinement for eight years inside "Aynaghar" (House of Mirrors), a network of secret detention facilities operated under the regime, and was only released following Hasina’s flight from the country.

Beyond human rights violations, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad highlighted widespread institutional corruption under the previous Awami League administration. He cited specific public sector procurement anomalies, including reports where single pillows were budgeted at Tk 60,000 and curtains at Tk 42,000 under the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project. He also referenced allegations concerning a former state minister for land who reportedly embezzled funds to acquire 360 properties in London.

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Concluding his remarks, the Speaker stated that systematic state financial irregularities and human rights abuses would no longer be tolerated in the country. He expressed optimism for Bangladesh's future governance, emphasizing a transition toward absolute transparency, institutional accountability, and judicial fairness.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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