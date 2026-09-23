/Mass shooting near Durban: Gunmen Kill 11 at South African family home

At least 11 people were killed and three others wounded when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a house south of Durban, South Africa. The attack took place late Tuesday night (Sep 22) in the Ziko area of KwaMakhutha township, in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province. The victims had gathered at the homestead shortly before 11 pm local time. "The victims, including a pregnant woman, were gathered at a house shortly before armed assailants reportedly entered the premises and opened fire," Thamsanqa Ntuli, the premier of KwaZulu-Natal province, of which Durban is the main city, told news agency AFP.

Local reports indicate the scale of the violence was extreme. A group of 14 people had reportedly gathered inside the house when unknown gunmen entered and opened fire before fleeing the scene. Ten victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while an eleventh died while being transported to hospital. Those wounded were taken for medical treatment.

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South African broadcaster eNCA reported additional grim details of the incident. The gunmen reportedly herded everyone into a single room before opening fire and torched a car belonging to one of the victims. One resident told the broadcaster he had grown up with some of those killed and had never witnessed anything like it in the area, comparing the scene to something out of a film.

Authorities have not yet established a motive for the attack. Ntuli described the killings as having left the community "in profound shock and grief." Police are reportedly combing the scene for evidence as they search for the suspects, who fled after the shooting.

Acting police chief Puleng Dimpane said she had activated a 72-hour tracking operation to pursue and apprehend those responsible. "There is no place in our communities for the senseless taking of human lives. Police must act decisively, mobilise all available resources and pursue those responsible until they are brought before the courts," she said in a statement.