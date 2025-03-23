A violent altercation at Young Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, late Friday night claimed the lives of three and wounded 15 others.

Advertisment

The incident occurred around 10 pm local time, when an unauthorized car show, which had attracted a crowd of approximately 200 people, suddenly turned violent.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene, where police and firefighters provided immediate medical attention to gunshot victims, whose ages spanned from 16 to 36. While some individuals received on-site treatment, others were rushed to nearby hospitals for further care.

Police discovered approximately 50-60 handgun shell casings scattered throughout a significant area of Young Park, indicating an intense and widespread exchange of gunfire, Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story said, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisment

The presence of numerous shell casings implied that multiple shooters and firearms were involved in the violent clash between two groups, which had an "ill will" towards each other. Several other bystanders were caught in the crossfire, according to Chief Story.

The probe is backed by New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Seven people were treated on-site, including the three fatalities, while 11 others were transported to nearby hospitals, including the University Medical Center of El Paso, for further treatment.

Advertisment

“This horrendous, senseless act is a stark reminder of the blatant disregard people in New Mexico have for the rule of law and order,” Story said as he vowed to find the perpetrators.

"We will hold them accountable to the criminal justice system,” he said.

In a social media post, Las Cruces City Councillor and Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo expressed condolence on the loss of lives in the incident.

“Part of me wanted to write that this is something you never really think this is going to happen in your city, but that actually feels deeply untrue,” she wrote. “Honestly now days a tragedy like this feels like a nightmare just waiting to come true at any possible moment, yet also always praying and hoping it never will.”

(With inputs from agencies)