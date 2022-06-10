Maryland: Shooter opens fire at factory, at least three killed

Maryland, on Thursday (June 9), joined the list of places in the USA with recent incidents of shootouts. A shooter opened fire at a factory in northern Maryland. Authorities said that at least three people were dead.

The suspect was not immediately identified. The shooter opened fire at Columbia Machine Inc's factory in Smithsburg, Maryland, Fox News reported. It was not immediately clear what was the motive behind the shooting.

Aerial footage showed police vehicles at the scene of the shooting.

"We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground," US Representative David Trone of Maryland said on Twitter.

"If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds," Trone said.

Columbia Machine supplies concrete manufacturing equipment to customers in over 100 countries, according to its website.

The USA has been rattled by a spate of shootouts recently. The shootout at Robb Elementary School in Texas claimed lives of 19 children and two teachers. Oklahoma and New York were two more places where shootings took place.

Gun rights are enshrined in US Constitution and any attempt to control wide and easy availability of guns meets heavy political opposition, particularly from Republican Party.

US House of Representatives on June 8 passed a gun control bill but chances of the the bill passing in US Senate are slim since Democratic Party would need support from Republican lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies)

