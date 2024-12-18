Baltimore, US

A shooting incident in the US state of Maryland on Tuesday (Dec 17) left at least one person dead and nine others wounded, said the police. Officers were responding to an incident in Baltimore County, around the area of Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson around 7:15 pm local time.

Advertisment

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said that the officials also found a vehicle engulfed in flames at the crime site. "When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on its side and in flames," said McCullough.

"Multiple victims were discovered, and the fire department was alerted to provide assistance," he added.

The officer said it was being considered as a mass shooting in an update on X. The nine injured persons were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Advertisment

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Breaking: Mass shooting in Baltimore leaves at least one dead, six others injured. No description of the shooter tells us all we need to know.. pic.twitter.com/YCywUEStPc — ????? ??ℝ? (@SaltyGirl09) December 18, 2024 ×

Police believe the incident was targeted and “intentional”.

Advertisment

"This appears to be intentional," McCullough said. "We believe the individuals involved knew each other, and there is no ongoing threat to the public."

According to local media reports, the Baltimore Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also reporting at the scene.

Also read: US man who called 911 for help fatally shot by cop; victim`s kin demands officer`s arrest

Police have now opened an investigation into the incident and are trying to find out what led to the vehicle crash and shooting. The officials could spot evidence of gunfire near the shooting site and they even recovered shell casings.

Watch: USA: Tragic Wisconsin School Shooting Leaves Three Dead; Juvenile Among The Victims

In a separate statement, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski termed the shooting incident a tragedy.

"This type of violence is rare in Baltimore County," he said. "We will provide all necessary resources to support our police and fire departments as they work to bring justice to those responsible."

Authorities have urged residents to stay away from the area.

(With inputs from agencies)