/Marco Rubio meets Pope Leo XIV as US-Vatican reaffirm 'strong' relations after Trump's criticism

The US State Department reaffirmed its ‘strong relationship’ with the Vatican following talks between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pope Leo XIV on Thursday (May 7), despite recent tensions between the pontiff and President Donald Trump. “The conversations today were friendly and constructive,” a State Department official told AFP after Rubio’s private audience at the Vatican. Rubio’s visit followed Trump’s criticism of the first American pope, accusing Leo of being “weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy” after the pontiff voiced concerns over the Middle East conflict. After the meeting, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said Pope Leo and Rubio discussed the Middle East and shared priorities in the Western Hemisphere, referring largely to Latin America.

“The meeting underscored the strong relationship between the United States and the Holy See and their shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity,” Pigott said. Rubio also met Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to discuss religious freedom and other international concerns. The Vatican described the talks as “cordial,” saying discussions focused on global conflicts, humanitarian issues, and “as well as the need to work tirelessly for peace”. The Holy See added that both sides expressed a “shared commitment to cultivate good bilateral relations”. During the exchange of gifts, Pope Leo presented Rubio with a pen crafted from olive wood, explaining that “the olive tree is a plant of peace”. The United States gifted the sports-loving pope a small crystal American football.

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Rubio, a devout Catholic, attempted to ease concerns about divisions between the White House and the Vatican, tensions that have drawn international attention and could affect Catholic voters in the United States. Speaking earlier this week, Parolin said regarding Rubio’s visit: “We'll listen to him”, while noting that Washington had requested the meeting. The Trump administration had welcomed Leo’s election on May 8, 2025, celebrating the rise of the first US-born pope. However, relations between the Vatican and Washington have since become strained. Trump’s latest criticism followed Pope Leo’s appeals for peace in the Middle East conflict involving Israel and the United States. The pontiff also described Trump’s threat to destroy Iranian civilisation as “truly unacceptable”.

Before arriving in Rome, Rubio insisted the trip had been arranged before the dispute emerged, saying: “There's a lot to talk about with the Vatican.” A US official later praised the reception Rubio received, saying it “exceeded expectations”. Rubio entered Vatican City through the Arch of Bells, an honour typically reserved for heads of state, where he was welcomed by the Swiss Guard. Sources also confirmed discussions touched on Cuba, where the Vatican has historically played a diplomatic role. Rubio, a Cuban-American, has been a key figure in shaping US policy toward the communist-led nation.

Despite efforts to cool tensions, Trump again criticised the pope on Monday, claiming Leo believed it was “OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon”. “I think he's endangering a lot of Catholics and a lot of people,” Trump said. Responding to reporters on Tuesday, Pope Leo defended the Church’s long-standing stance on peace and disarmament. “If anyone wishes to criticise me for proclaiming the Gospel, let them do so truthfully,” he said.