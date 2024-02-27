Manhattan prosecutors request gag order for Trump ahead of hush-money trial

In a bid to maintain trial integrity, Manhattan prosecutors have urged Judge Juan Merchan to impose a gag order on Donald Trump, preventing him from disparaging witnesses and disclosing juror identities in his criminal case for falsifying business records.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office, led by Alvin Bragg, have advocated for limitations akin to those imposed during Trump's federal trial in Washington. They cited Trump's history of inflammatory remarks, expressing concern over potential disruptions to the judicial process.

Parameters of proposed gag order

The proposed gag order mirrors restrictions upheld by the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, aiming to curtail Trump's public criticism. Prosecutors aim to prevent attacks on witnesses, court and district attorney staff, and prospective jurors, citing the need for an orderly legal proceeding.

Prosecutors highlight Trump's past statements on his Truth Social platform, including erroneous predictions of arrest in the business records case. They underscore the immediate threats received by the district attorney's office following Trump's posts, indicating a direct correlation between his remarks and hostile actions.

Trump's legal team is anticipated to contest the gag order, potentially appealing any decision in favour of prosecutors. However, several judges have previously restricted Trump's contentious remarks in both federal and state courts.

Also watch | US: Ronna McDaniel to resign as Republican National Committee chair Trump's trial is scheduled for March 25, with charges stemming from 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Prosecutors assert that these payments were intended to influence the election outcome, emphasising Trump's manipulation of business records to cover up the transactions.

To bolster their case, prosecutors seek to introduce ancillary evidence related to Trump's alleged interference in the 2016 election, including additional hush-money payments and the infamous Access Hollywood tape. However, Trump's legal team challenges the relevance of this evidence and seeks to exclude testimony from Michael Cohen, citing past misstatements.