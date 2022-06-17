Man with disability dies at Gatwick airport in London

A man with restricted ability dies at the Gatwick airport in London while using an escalator inside the airport terminal without a helper. The man and his wife, both needed special assistance to disembark.

The airline said: “A number of our cabin crew provided medical assistance to a passenger at Gatwick airport while waiting for paramedics to arrive, however, the passenger sadly later passed away. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.”

As reported by The Guardian, a Gatwick airport spokesperson said the incident occurred while airport staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility (PRM), adding that staff shortages played no role in the incident.

The spokesperson said: “This is a sad and tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family of the deceased.

“A member of Wilson James staff was waiting when the aircraft arrived and was in the process of disembarking the three PRM passengers when the incident occurred. Staff shortages were not a factor in this incident as has been claimed. It is normal for one staff member to disembark three passengers who require assistance by taking them one at a time the short distance to the waiting buggy,” he added.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “It’s obviously a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased in what is an incredibly sad time.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a person having suffered a fall and injury at Gatwick North Terminal at approximately 12.50 pm on Wednesday.”

“Despite the efforts of the ambulance service and wider first responders, an 82-year-old man sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner,” he added.

A formal investigation is currently underway.

(with inputs from agencies)



