Man who threatened to assassinate US President Joe Biden killed by FBI

A man from Utah, US, who had threatened to assassinate President Joe Biden was shot dead by FBI agents when they raided his house.

Ahead of Biden’s visit to the state on Wednesday (Aug 8), the FBI landed at Craig Robertson’s house around 6.15 am to serve an arrest and search warrants at his house in Provo, a city south of Salt Lake City, when the shooting took place.

Biden is scheduled to fly to Utah late on Wednesday

The investigative officers said that Robertson, who is said to be in his 70s and an ardent Donald Trump supporter, owned “a sniper rifle” and several other firearms.

Robertson was booked on three charges, including threats against the president as well as influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.

According to court documents, Robertson made references to “presidential assassination” on his Facebook post and threatened a prosecutor pursuing criminal charges against Donald Trump.

His latest Facebook post was on Monday (Aug 7) where he said that he heard Biden was coming to Utah and he was planning to dig out a camouflage suit and “clean the dust off the m24 sniper rifle”, according to court documents.

In another post, Robertson referred to himself as a “MAGA Trumper”, a reference to former US president Donald Trump’s “Make America great again” slogan.

Robertson also made threats to Vice President Kamala Harris and US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"The time is right for a presidential assassination or two," one post said. "First Joe then Kamala!!!"

Biden briefed about the incident

CNN reported that Biden was briefed on the matter on Wednesday in New Mexico, where he delivered remarks on manufacturing before his scheduled travel to Salt Lake City.

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred around 6,15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah. The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased,” an FBI spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

However, the statement fails to mention how did the events lead up to the shooting and the eventual demise of Roberston.

The FBI spokesperson continued, “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

The FBI agents had earlier visited Roberston in March to enquire about a social media post, investigators wrote in an affidavit.

Robertson would not speak to the agents, saying, “I said it was a dream!” and “We’re done here! Don’t return without a warrant,” it said.

(With inputs from agencies)