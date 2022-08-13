Man rescued from tunnel in Rome allegedly attempted to rob a bank

Authorities in Rome pulled out a man from a tunnel near the Vatican as police claimed he was trying to rob a bank.

The man was admitted in hospital with critical injuries as rescuers took several hours to dig him out of the rubble. Reports claim the man was working with three other members to carry out a heist. At least two suspects were arrested by police as they were trying to escape from the area.

Also Read: Thieves in Hong Kong sell a $292 million scroll for $25

The police have reportedly charged the two men with evading arrest.

Watch: Germans go on trial for $126 million vault jewellery heist

Reports claimed the men were digging underneath a shop for a few days to reach a bank. The attempted robbery would have taken place during Italy's Ferragosto public holiday when the bank would remain closed, reports said.

A fourth man is also under investigation. Reports say the men had previous robbery convictions.

Rescuers took several hours to reach the buried man as firefighters were pressed into service. The man apparently begged for help as the tunnel began to collapse.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.