Man in Bosnia kills ex-wife, livestreams slaying on Instagram

In a shocking incident, a man in Bosnia shot dead his ex-wife and streamed the killing live on his Instagram account. While on the run, he killed two other people before killing his ownself on Friday, the Associated Press reported citing police.

Police in the city of Tuzla, while sharing details of the attack, in a statement said that the incident occurred in the northeastern Bosnian town of Gradacac, where the assailant injured three people before he “committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended."

As per the prosecutors, after killing the woman, the man ran onto the streets of Gradacac with a gun where he shot dead a man along with his son. The other three people that he injured included a police officer, another woman and a man at various locations in the town.

“I have no words to describe what happened today in Gradacac,” said Nermin Niksic, the prime minister of the Bosnian Federation. “The murderer took his own life in the end, but no one can bring back the lives of the victims.”

Attacker had a police record in the past

The motive behind the attack is not yet clear. However, as per officials and Bosnian media, the ex-wife of the assailant, in the past, had reported threats and violence from her husband. The attacker, who was identified as Gradacac resident Nermin Sulejmanovic by the local media, previously had a police record.

Before committing the heinous crime, the man had posted a video on his Instagram on Friday morning telling his followers that they would witness a murder today live.

As per media reports, the video showed the man firing a bullet towards his wife as a child's cries are heard from somewhere close by. It was later taken down from the social media application.

As the police chased him, he live-streamed two more videos, claiming to have shot at least two other people while on the run.

According to the officials, approximately 12,000 people watched the killing live and the video received 126 likes.

“This is a huge shame for our society,” the AP quoted Bosnian Human Rights Minister Sevid Hurtic as saying.

As per Bosnian media reports, 35-year-old Sulejmanovic was a bodybuilder and fitness coach, who was in the past arrested on charges of drug smuggling and attacking a police officer.

(With inputs from agencies)

